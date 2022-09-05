Capital Analysts LLC Sells 4,127 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,127 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,275,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,623,000 after buying an additional 9,910,156 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,692,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413,713 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,222,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,552 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,443,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,172 shares during the period. Finally, Tekne Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 4,477,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,645 shares during the period. 47.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAGS stock opened at $15.08 on Monday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average of $14.27.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.98. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAGS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. New Street Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

