Capital Analysts LLC Trims Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,584,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,856,000 after buying an additional 393,700 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,025,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,963,000 after buying an additional 634,559 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on INVH. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $42.00 price target on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Invitation Homes Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of INVH stock opened at $36.47 on Monday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 63.98, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.21.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $557.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.52 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 3.66%. On average, analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 154.39%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading

