Carbon Coin Price Tops $0.40 on Major Exchanges (CXRBN)

Carbon Coin (CXRBN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last week, Carbon Coin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Carbon Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00002063 BTC on popular exchanges. Carbon Coin has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and $10,009.00 worth of Carbon Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,787.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00036250 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00132598 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022236 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

CXRBN is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. Carbon Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Carbon Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CNESCommunity. Carbon Coin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Carbon Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carbon Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

