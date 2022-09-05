Carbon Trading Up 31.6% This Week (CO2)

Carbon (CO2) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last seven days, Carbon has traded 31.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $285,921.26 and approximately $1.76 million worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000896 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00829574 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015316 BTC.

Carbon’s total supply is 1,600,000 coins. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io.

