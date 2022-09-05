Cardano Trading Up 10.6% Over Last Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00002510 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $16.97 billion and approximately $736.13 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00100931 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00033137 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00021794 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00260029 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00019447 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,854,947,575 coins and its circulating supply is 34,182,044,153 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

