Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Receives $70.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.20.

CAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 880.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,043,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,619,000 after buying an additional 4,529,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,008 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,490,404 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,222,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,674,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.5 %

CAH stock opened at $70.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $72.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.71.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

