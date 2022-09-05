CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

MTBC has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on CareCloud to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley reduced their target price on CareCloud from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CareCloud in a report on Monday, May 9th.

MTBC opened at $3.87 on Friday. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.19. The firm has a market cap of $58.36 million, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. CareCloud had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $37.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.48 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CareCloud will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTBC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CareCloud during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in CareCloud in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CareCloud by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

