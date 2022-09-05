Carry (CRE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.71 Million

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Carry has a market cap of $39.24 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Carry has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00051095 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000205 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,810,727 coins. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Carry

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

