CashHand Reaches Market Cap of $162.53 (CHND)

CashHand (CHND) traded 64.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. CashHand has a total market cap of $162.53 and approximately $2,349.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CashHand has traded down 80% against the US dollar. One CashHand coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00159948 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008916 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CashHand Profile

CashHand (CRYPTO:CHND) is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,727,270 coins. CashHand’s official website is www.cashhand.info. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashHand Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

