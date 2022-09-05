Caspian (CSP) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Caspian (CSP) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Caspian has a market cap of $393,135.74 and $2,923.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,888.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00036769 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00132769 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022124 BTC.

Caspian Coin Profile

Caspian is a coin. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech.

Buying and Selling Caspian

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

