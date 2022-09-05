Castweet Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week (CTT)

Castweet (CTT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Castweet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Castweet has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Castweet has a total market capitalization of $26,617.58 and approximately $635.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00283818 BTC.

SORA (XOR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00011647 BTC.

Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Castweet is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet. The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

