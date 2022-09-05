Cat Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4,981.00 (CAT)

Cat Token (CAT) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last week, Cat Token has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cat Token has a total market capitalization of $848,060.56 and $4,981.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cat Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000658 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00026036 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.96 or 0.00303598 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001223 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000946 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Cat Token Coin Profile

Cat Token (CAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. The official website for Cat Token is gocattoken.com. Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cat Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

