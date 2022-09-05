Catex Token Price Down 18% This Week (CATT)

Catex Token (CATT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Catex Token has traded down 18% against the dollar. Catex Token has a total market cap of $68,053.19 and $12.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Catex Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,744.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004421 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005175 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002590 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00036614 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00133681 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022285 BTC.
About Catex Token
Catex Token is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 coins and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 coins. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io.
Buying and Selling Catex Token
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars.
