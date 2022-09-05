CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.20.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $77.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

