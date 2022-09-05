CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCCS shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 115,422 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $1,134,598.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 115,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $1,134,598.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Ingram sold 19,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $188,668.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,404 shares in the company, valued at $83,031.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,130 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,087,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,809,000 after buying an additional 13,003,752 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 586.8% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 7,568,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,202,000 after buying an additional 6,466,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,095,000 after buying an additional 5,663,827 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,702,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,681,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.65. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $192.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Read More

