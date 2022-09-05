Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

FUN has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.88.

FUN opened at $41.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.32. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $62.56. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

