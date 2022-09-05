CELEBPLUS (CELEB) Price Hits $0.0285 on Exchanges

CELEBPLUS (CELEB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. CELEBPLUS has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of CELEBPLUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CELEBPLUS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CELEBPLUS has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,757.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00132616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00036172 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022270 BTC.

CELEBPLUS Coin Profile

CELEBPLUS is a coin. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2020. CELEBPLUS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,833,332 coins.

Buying and Selling CELEBPLUS

According to CryptoCompare, “Celeb Plus aims at a decentralized platform that enables reasonable consensus on rewards by directly connecting the members of the ecosystem, brands and celebs, through the blockchain technology and maximizes the efficiency to allow for reasonable spending of advertising expenses by recording activity data on the blocks and measuring contributions of each actor based on the credible data. “

