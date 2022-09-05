Centaur Market Cap Reaches $361,662.53 (CNTR)

Centaur (CNTR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last seven days, Centaur has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centaur has a market capitalization of $361,662.53 and approximately $75.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Centaur alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,756.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004512 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00036813 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00134774 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022271 BTC.

Centaur Profile

Centaur (CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,465,750,000 coins. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance.

Buying and Selling Centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.