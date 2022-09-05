Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CNTY. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Century Casinos from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Century Casinos from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.
Century Casinos Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of CNTY opened at $7.41 on Friday. Century Casinos has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $16.44. The company has a market cap of $221.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.48.
Century Casinos Company Profile
Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.
