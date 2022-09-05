Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CNTY. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Century Casinos from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Century Casinos from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Century Casinos Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CNTY opened at $7.41 on Friday. Century Casinos has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $16.44. The company has a market cap of $221.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.48.

Institutional Trading of Century Casinos

Century Casinos Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNTY. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 10.0% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,630,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after purchasing an additional 147,969 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 16.2% in the second quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 887,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 124,061 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 286.7% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 156,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 115,833 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 32.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 442,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 108,400 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 17.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 528,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 77,156 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.