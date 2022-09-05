Ceres (CERES) Trading 22% Lower Over Last Week

Ceres (CERES) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Ceres has a total market cap of $175,914.68 and $391.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ceres coin can now be purchased for $31.91 or 0.00161634 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ceres has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00838829 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015628 BTC.

Ceres Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

