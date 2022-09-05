Ceres (CERES) Trading 22% Lower Over Last Week

Ceres (CERES) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Ceres has a total market cap of $175,914.68 and $391.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ceres coin can now be purchased for $31.91 or 0.00161634 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ceres has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002504 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001679 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00838829 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015628 BTC.
Ceres Profile
Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ceres Coin Trading
