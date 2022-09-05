ChainCade Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $98,368.00 (CHAINCADE)

ChainCade (CHAINCADE) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last seven days, ChainCade has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ChainCade coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ChainCade has a market cap of $698,700.35 and approximately $98,368.00 worth of ChainCade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00832451 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015582 BTC.

