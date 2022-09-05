Channels (CAN) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $85,632.04

Channels (CAN) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Channels coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Channels has a market capitalization of $85,632.04 and $54,109.00 worth of Channels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Channels has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Channels Profile

Channels is a coin. Channels’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 209,491,264 coins. Channels’ official Twitter account is @canya_io.

Channels Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CanYa is a platform for the home and digital services industry, allowing users to find, book, pay and review service providers. The CanYaCoin is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, powering the platform payment system, enabling a decentralised, trustless and hedged escrow service, a single bridge between fiat and a variety of cryptocurrencies, a powerful rewards system to encourage network effects, and incentivised user-curation and userarbitration. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Channels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Channels should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Channels using one of the exchanges listed above.

