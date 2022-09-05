ChartEx Market Capitalization Reaches $35,542.11 (CHART)

ChartEx (CHART) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. ChartEx has a total market cap of $35,542.11 and $885.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00832451 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015582 BTC.

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here. ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

