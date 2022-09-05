Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $162.36 on Friday. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $84.19 and a fifty-two week high of $172.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of -16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.24.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 800.57% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

