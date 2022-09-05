Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,397 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.85.

Chevron stock opened at $157.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $310.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $93.31 and a 12 month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

