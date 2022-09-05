Chia Network (XCH) Price Hits $85.93 on Exchanges

Chia Network (XCH) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Chia Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chia Network has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chia Network has a market capitalization of $241.16 million and $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002486 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00838584 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015663 BTC.

Chia Network Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project.

Chia Network Coin Trading

