Chimpion (BNANA) Price Hits $1.12 on Exchanges

Chimpion (BNANA) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $35.63 million and approximately $102,335.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chimpion has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Chimpion coin can now be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00005572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chimpion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004963 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,155.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004963 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00037151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00134519 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021831 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chimpion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.