Chintai (CHEX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $19.69 Million

Chintai (CHEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. In the last week, Chintai has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Chintai has a market capitalization of $19.69 million and $34,659.00 worth of Chintai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chintai coin can currently be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00834868 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015698 BTC.

About Chintai

Chintai’s total supply is 998,842,584 coins. Chintai’s official Twitter account is @ChintaiEOS.

Buying and Selling Chintai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chintai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chintai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chintai using one of the exchanges listed above.

