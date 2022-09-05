Chintai (CHEX) Price Hits $0.0205 on Exchanges

Chintai (CHEX) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Chintai has a total market capitalization of $20.45 million and $12,058.00 worth of Chintai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chintai has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Chintai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00839614 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00015380 BTC.

Chintai Coin Profile

Chintai’s total supply is 998,842,584 coins. Chintai’s official Twitter account is @ChintaiEOS.

Buying and Selling Chintai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chintai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chintai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chintai using one of the exchanges listed above.

