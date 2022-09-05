Chromia Market Capitalization Tops $102.66 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000915 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chromia has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. Chromia has a market capitalization of $102.66 million and $14.13 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,770.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004424 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005168 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00036723 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00134072 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022256 BTC.
Chromia Coin Profile
Chromia is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here.
