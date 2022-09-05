Chrono.tech Price Hits $58.21 (TIME)

Chrono.tech (TIME) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Chrono.tech has a total market capitalization of $41.34 million and approximately $171,844.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chrono.tech has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be purchased for about $58.21 or 0.00294533 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,764.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00036748 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00133875 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022262 BTC.

About Chrono.tech

TIME is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech.

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

