CI Investments Inc. Boosts Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Polaris by 1.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Polaris by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,320,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Polaris by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,076,000 after acquiring an additional 325,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Polaris by 227.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Polaris

In other Polaris news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $1,441,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,841.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Polaris news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $1,441,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,841.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $2,920,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,202 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of PII opened at $112.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.34. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.24 and a 12-month high of $132.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 59.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.36.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

See Also

