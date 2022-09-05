CIBC Cuts Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Price Target to C$2.30

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.30 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.60 price target on the stock. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.92.

Marathon Gold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGDPF opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

