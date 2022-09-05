CIBC Cuts Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target to C$75.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TD Securities raised Rogers Communications to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rogers Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.20.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:RCI opened at $42.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $64.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.57. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 11.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3884 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers Communications

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Rogers Communications by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Rogers Communications by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 427,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,379,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,258,783 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,982,000 after buying an additional 22,250 shares in the last quarter. 44.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rogers Communications

(Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.