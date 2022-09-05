CIBC Cuts Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$75.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RCI.B. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a C$73.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rogers Communications to a buy rating and set a C$69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$76.55.

TSE RCI.B opened at C$55.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$59.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$64.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.25 billion and a PE ratio of 16.80. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of C$55.55 and a 1 year high of C$80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.48, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

