Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Ciena from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.37.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ciena has a 52 week low of $41.63 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.95 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ciena will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $193,499.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,601,031.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,852 shares of company stock worth $1,638,258. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Ciena by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,684,000 after buying an additional 28,738 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Further Reading

