Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Lowered to $71.00 at Cowen

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $82.00 to $71.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CIEN. Northland Securities cut their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Ciena from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Argus dropped their price target on Ciena from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.37.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE CIEN opened at $44.22 on Friday. Ciena has a 12 month low of $41.63 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity at Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ciena will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $193,499.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,601,031.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,232.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,258. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1,133.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 208,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,519,000 after acquiring an additional 191,410 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 10.7% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 24,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 66.0% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 343,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 136,466 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 98.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 8.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,121,699 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,262,000 after acquiring an additional 82,645 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.