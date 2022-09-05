Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Lowered to $45.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Northland Securities from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CIEN. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.37.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.04. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. Ciena has a 12-month low of $41.63 and a 12-month high of $78.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.95 million. Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $193,499.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,601,031.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $174,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,533.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $193,499.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,601,031.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,258. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.