Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Lowered to $70.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $88.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CIEN. Barclays lowered their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Ciena from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.37.

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $44.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.04. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $41.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28.

Insider Activity

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.95 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. Ciena’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ciena will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $172,424.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,437,795.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $174,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,533.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $172,424.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,437,795.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,258 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Stories

