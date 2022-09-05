Cindicator Price Up 22.3% Over Last 7 Days (CND)

Cindicator (CND) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $64.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cindicator coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cindicator has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,744.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00036614 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00133681 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022285 BTC.

Cindicator Profile

CND is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cindicator

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

