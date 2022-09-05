Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,582,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,604,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,794,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,136,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,623,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,066 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,268,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,185,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $2,492,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,628 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.59.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $44.59 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $184.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.80.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

