Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys 1,101 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,457,729,000 after buying an additional 291,597 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,015,889,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,487,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,316,276,000 after purchasing an additional 55,114 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,098,558,000 after purchasing an additional 132,703 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,673,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,208,638,000 after purchasing an additional 90,063 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $269.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.06. The company has a market capitalization of $195.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

