Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys 863 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7,700.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

S&P Global Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.43.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $347.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $115.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $362.27 and its 200 day moving average is $368.46. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.87 and a twelve month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.34%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

