Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Cuts Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,938 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 58.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,652,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,310,000 after acquiring an additional 610,412 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,828,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,850,754,000 after acquiring an additional 455,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $36.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.40.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.