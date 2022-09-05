Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Decreases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $41.30 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $173.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.91.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

