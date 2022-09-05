Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Decreases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $91.13 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $296.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

