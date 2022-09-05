Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $2.87 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,001 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $151.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.68. The firm has a market cap of $90.15 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.35. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $233.94.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.56.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

