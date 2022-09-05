Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $2.97 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $95.33 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.17.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

