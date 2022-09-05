Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $6.70 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $74.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.92 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.07 and its 200-day moving average is $87.67.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

