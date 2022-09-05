Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $7.12 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,342 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $115,536,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,305,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,354,000 after purchasing an additional 757,966 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,938,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,226,000 after purchasing an additional 319,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,033,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,581,000 after purchasing an additional 303,238 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

DVY stock opened at $119.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.90. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $112.29 and a 52 week high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.867 per share. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.